Acer PC stolen from Nuthall property by garage thieves

An Acer PC and a suitcase of paperwork has been stolen from a garage outside a property in Nuthall.

Nottinghamshire Police were called to a house on Watnall Road on September 16 to reports that a detached garage had been broken into over the last week.

Nuthall Road at the junction with Ayscouch Avenue.

The caller reported that a tool had been used on the door to gain entry to the garage, which was away from the house and close to the junction with Ayscough Avenue.

Police officers are appealing for information and have given more information about the incident.

A police spokesman said: "Caller reported that sometime over the past week that their detached garage had been broken into by using a tool at the door to gain entry.

"Items removed and stolen were an old Acer PC computer and a suitcase full of paperwork.

"The caller stated that the garage was separate to the house and was in a block.

"The caller advised it was a metal up and over door with the door lock handle in the middle of the door.

"The garage was left secure and the caller believed a screwdriver was used to force the lock.

"This was close to the junction with Ayscough Avenue."

If you can help police with their enquiries, call police on 101.