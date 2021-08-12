Appeal for information after bird shootings reported in Selston

Over the last week, police have received multiple calls from residents in Selston that wild birds are being shot.

The birds have ranged from pigeons, doves and blackbirds to a number of other species of wild bird.

A police spokesperson said: “While most know that swans are protected in law, the above species are also protected year round with the exception being pigeons.

Blackbirds were among the birds reported to have been shot.

“Pigeons can be killed with reasonable methods providing that the person is in possession of a general license.”

Along with wildlife offences, there are also potential firearms offences involved in this sort of crime.

The spokesperson added: “These sorts of offences will not be tolerated and will be dealt with accordingly.

“At this time, we are asking that if anyone witnesses the above offences to ring 999 if the incident is in progress or ring 101 if the incident is no longer in progress.

“If you don’t want to ring us then email us at [email protected]

“And if you don’t want to do any of these then ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.