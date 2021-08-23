Armed police and helicopter called out to incident in Eastwood

Police have cordoned off an area of Oak Drive as enquiries continue.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: "Officers were called to Oak Drive, in Eastwood, at 1.50pm following reports of a disturbance.

"Enquiries to establish the circumstances of the incident are ongoing."

An eye witness said police remain at the scene and more officers are arriving.

Our source reported hearing ‘gunshots’ earlier today, although whether this was linked to the incident is yet to be confirmed by police.

A forensic officer has also been reported to be at the scene, along with helicopters circling the area.

Part of the road has been cordoned off as enquiries continue.