A 23-year-old-man has been arrested following a stabbing in Kimberley.

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police were called in the early hours of Sunday January 5, to investigate reports of a man being stabbed in Valley Road, Kimberley.

Valley rd

A man suffered minor injuries, that aren't thought to be life altering.

The victim was taken to Queen's Medical Centre for treatment.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody.

If you have any information, please call police on 101.