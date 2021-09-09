Baseball bat and axe recovered after street fight in Eastwood

The incident occurred in Grosvenor Road on Tuesday evening.

An axe was also recovered in the footwell of a car by officers who attended the incident in Grosvenor Road, Eastwood, at 7pm on Tuesday (September 7).

There were no reports of injuries but three men, aged 23, 35 and 50, were taken into custody at the scene on suspicion of affray.

Neighbourhood Inspector Simon Riley said: "Fighting on the street is completely unacceptable and can cause great distress to people who witness it.

"Our enquiries are ongoing but we believe this to be an isolated incident where those involved are known to each other.

“Whilst officers continue investigations my neighbourhood officers will continue to work tirelessly to provide reassurance in the community with patrols in the area.

"If anyone saw what happened or has any information that could help, please call us on 101."

People with information are asked to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident 646 of 7 September 2021.