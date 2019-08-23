Bassetlaw woman's racist outburst in A&E after car crash

A young Bassetlaw woman shouted racist abuse at hospital staff after she crashed a car, a court heard.

Nadine Bradley wasn't insured when she lost control of a Vauxhall Corsa and hit a parked van and a wall, on Sandy Lane, Worksop, at 11pm, on February 26.

She failed a breath test and was taken to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield, but readings from further tests proved unreliable, and no further actions was taken.

"She became distressed and began shouting in the ambulance," said prosecutor Neil Hollett.

"She was placed in handcuffs and continued to shout and swear until the early hours of the morning."

Bradley was finally arrested for disorderly conduct and then began shouting racist abuse, and the charge became racially aggravated.

In police interview she said she had been "messing about with her brother when the airbags went off" and the accident happened, Mr Hollett added.

She received a community order in April for failing to supply a specimen.

Bradley, who was unrepresented, told magistrates: "I am sorry for my actions. I am here to face whatever sentence you give me.

"I had just lost my father. I am sorry for everything."

Bradley, 22, of Windsor Court, Harworth, admitted driving without insurance and racially aggravated harassment, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

Eight points were added to her licence. She was fined £120 for the motoring offences and £180 for the racial abuse, as well as a £30 government surcharge.

For more of the latest court cases from Mansfield Magistrates Court, click here.