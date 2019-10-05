Bogus tradesmen steal £600 from 93-year-old Eastwood woman

Bogus tradesmen stole £600 from a 93-year-old woman after claiming she needed work to her guttering.

The three men, who had turned up unannounced, stole a handbag containing the money while she was distracted at her property in Linwood Crescent, Eastwood.

The incident happened at around 3.55pm on Wednesday October 2.

No work was done to the guttering.

Inspector Simon Riley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was a despicable and deliberate targeting of an elderly and vulnerable woman and the incident has left her very upset.

"We are making enquiries to try to catch the people responsible but we would urge anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious - or if you have CCTV or dash-cam footage in the area - to give us a call.

"Please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 641 of 2 October 2019, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

"We would also urge people to be vigilant to this type of thing happening in their area and report anything suspicious."