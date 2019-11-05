Bomb disposal experts leave scene after 'loud explosion' heard during ATM break in in Kimberley

Residents reported hearing a 'loud explosion' after a cash machine was broken into in Kimberley.

Police were called at around 3.30am this morning (Tuesday) after reports of the cash machine being broken into at the Premier Store on Eastwood Road.

The Premier store in Kimberley

A cordon that was in force has now been lifted.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with any information to contact them.

Detective Constable Tony Tonks, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Our investigation is ongoing, including carrying out house-to-house enquiries and checking CCTV opportunities.

"The cordon has now been lifted and bomb disposal experts have left the scene after carrying out their work.

"We’re pursuing a number of lines of enquiry and we’re urging anyone who has any information which could help us with our investigation to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 51 of November 5 2019, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."