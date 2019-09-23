Boozed-up man assaulted a store detective during a shopping trip at ASDA

A boozed-up man pushed an ASDA security guard after he had been with a friend who was buying a TV in the Derbyshire store.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 18 how Anthony Jack Johns, 35, of Seymour Road, Eastwood, had been at the ASDA, at Langley Mill, Heanor, when the security guard had become concerned about the behaviour of Johns and his friend.

Prosecuting solicitor Angela Hadfield said: “Two males entered the store and were seen staggering around and they were being watched by CCTV.”

Mrs Hadfield claimed one of then was seen picking up a TV and dropping it as he tried to carry it.

She added that a store detective approached the defendant and the other male was slumped on a bed and the defendant was asked if he was buying the TV.

A dispute developed and Johns shoved the store detective with both hands, according to Mrs Hadfield, and he kept lunging towards the security officer grabbing at his jacket.

The court heard how police were called and the other drunk male purchased the TV.

Johns, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to assault by beating after the incident on May 3.

Defence solicitor Steve Brint said the Johns’s father had passed away and Johns is not a regular drinker.

Mr Brint added that Johns and his friend had been drinking and his friend was going to buy a TV.

Johns claimed his friend had not dropped the TV and he had been offended when he claimed that the security guard implied they could not afford to buy it.

Magistrates sentenced Johns to a community order to last until June 17, 2020, with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

Johns was also fined £120 and ordered to pay £100 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.