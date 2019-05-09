Boozed-up man kicked off in Sutton shop over change from cigs

A boozer who spent the night drinking a litre of brandy got angry when he thought he'd been shortchanged in a Sutton shop and ended up in a violent struggle with police officers.

Mark Craven swept jars of jam and coffee to the floor of the convenience store, following a dispute over change from some beer and cigarettes, at 8.20am, on March 16.

When the shopkeeper called the police, Craven fled to a nearby friend's house, but he was spotted smoking a cigarette in the garden, 40 minutes later.

Prosecutor Robert Carr described how Craven tried to shut the front door against the officer, and a struggle ensued.

One handcuff was applied to his wrist and another officer threatened to Taser him, “but this had no effect.” He continued to struggle and swear as he was taken to the police vehicle, and was hit a number of times in a bid to make him comply.

Probation officer Cheryl Nisbet said Craven had drunk a litre of brandy over the preceding ten hours, and he told her that the episode had been exaggerated.

Abbie Edwards, mitigating, said Craven, a single father, was a widower.

Craven, 42, of Cranmer Street, Nottingham, admitted criminal damage, a public order offence and resisting arrest, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

District judge Andrew Meachin told him: “The reason you're here is because you got very drunk and you behaved appallingly.”

He fined him £40, and ordered £20 compensation for the damage in the shop, and £50 to the officer, who sustained cuts to his wrists in the struggle, as well as £170 court costs.

Craven received a 12 month community order, with 15 rehabilitation days.