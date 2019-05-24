Boozed-up Sutton driver crashed into neighbour's cars

A Sutton man was more than three times over the limit when he hit two parked cars on the street where he lives, a court heard.

The owner of one of the damaged cars challenged Tommy Moore, who told her: "I couldn't give a f*** about what I have done."

When police were called to Hazel Street, they found him "staggering" and "struggling to stand", at around 8.45pm, on April 10.

A test revealed he had 108 mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

David Grant, mitigating, said Moore had been playing snooker, and normally left his car at home if he planned to have a drink.

"This is the one occasion when it all fall apart," he said. "He had far too much to drink. Rather than make any other attempts, he decided to try and drive home."

He said that Moore wasn't working at the moment, but was "optimistic about future employment."

Moore, 59, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was banned for 24 months, but the disqualification will be reduced by 182 days if he completes a drink-driver rehabilitation course before September 2020.

He must pay £85 costs and an £85 government surcharge. He was given a three month community order with a curfew, from 8pm to 6am.

Read more court stories here.