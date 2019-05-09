Boozy mum crashed car and seriously injured partner in Worksop

A boozy mum seriously injured her partner when she lost control of a car with their children in the back and collided with two other vehicles in Worksop.

Lauren Overton was travelling at speed when she clipped the kerb, puncturing the tyre, and her Ford Focus crashed at the St Anne's roundabout, at 9.20pm, on November 17, 2018.

A test revealed she had 59 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

She told police she had been drinking and argued with her partner before the crash, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

Nigel Misson, mitigating, said Overton's partner received serious spinal injuries in the three-car collision, spent 66 days in hospital, and had been unable to work since.

He said she had been struggling with stress and turned to drink.

"They are having to travel back and forth to hospital in Sheffield. She had had to learn a very sobering experience."

Probation officer Greta Percival said she is now a full-time carer for her partner and had "taken" vast steps to address her drinking.

Overton, 27, of Duchess Street, Cresswell, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

She received a 12 month community order with ten rehabilitation days, and was ordered to pay £85 court costs and an £85 government surcharge.

She was banned for 16 months, but she was offered a drink driver rehabilitation course, which will reduce that by 122 days if she completes it before March 2020.