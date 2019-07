A boy was robbed with a 'bladed article' in Eastwood, police say.

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police were called to reports of a robbery on Linwood Crescent just after 4.30pm on Monday.

The boy was left injured in the incident and an iPhone 6 was taken.

Anyone who saw the incident should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 644 of July 1.