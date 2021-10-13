Brinsley man threatened with steak knife after vandal attacks car

The man reportedly attacked the wing mirrors of two cars after getting upset while on the phone in in Broad Lane, Brinsley.

When the owners of the Jaguar and Renault Clio were alerted to what happened by a witness, they went outside to confront the vandal.

This resulted in the man running off.

Car wing mirrors were damaged in the incident. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

The car owners followed him to Mansfield Road where the man went into a building.

Moments later he came back out with a six-inch steak knife and threatened the owner of the Jaguar.

Police were quickly on the scene and arrested a 31-year-old man in connection with the incident, which happened at around 9pm on Monday, October 11.

Sergeant Janine Barnes, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a dreadful ordeal for the victims who thankfully were unscathed following the incident.

"We take incidents of criminal damage and disorder such as this very seriously.

"The use of weapons and violence is totally unacceptable and we will always look to take robust action against those who commit such offences.”

The suspect was taken into custody where he was further arrested for racially abusing a police officer.

Sgt Barnes added: “Our officers deserve credit for quickly arriving at the scene and making an arrest.

"The suspect was taken into custody and it is deplorable that he then racially abused one of the officers.

“Police officers and colleagues from other emergency services work so hard, day in and day out, to help and protect the communities they serve.

"It simply shouldn’t be considered part of their job to be assaulted or abused.”

Nottinghamshire Police has issued a rallying call for people to call out hate crime in all its forms as an annual national awareness campaign that kicked off on 9 October.

The force is working closely together with its partners, including Nottingham City Council, to deliver a range of activities in support of National Hate Crime Awareness Week.