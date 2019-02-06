Broxtowe fraud stole bank cards, house keys- and contents of a fridge

A man who burgled a home in Broxtowe and then used bank cards he stole has been jailed.

Simon Hinton, 50, formerly of Newthorpe Common, Newthorpe, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday, February 5) for sentencing after pleading guilty of one count of burglary and three counts of fraud by false representation.

Simon Hinton is pictured. Pic: Notts Police

Hinton was caught on CCTV and identified by officers after a stolen bank card and credit card were used at a garage in Awsworth on July 18 2018.

The cards were in a wallet stolen during a burglary at a property in Scargill Avenue, Newthorpe, which happened between 1am and 5.30am on July 18 2018.

Electrical items, house keys and the contents of a fridge were also taken.

Hinton was caught on CCTV making transactions at the garage with the stolen cards.

He was jailed for two years and four months for the burglary and received five-month prison sentences, to be served concurrently, for each of the fraud offences.

Speaking after Hinton’s sentencing Detective Inspector Steve Wragg said: “It’s good news that another burglar is now locked up.

“Our commitment to tackling and reducing burglaries is ongoing, with two new burglary teams continuing to work hard to tackle the issue in the city and county and bring offenders to justice.

“Tackling burglary remains a priority for the Force.

“We won’t tolerate people committing this invasive and upsetting crime and we won’t stop targeting those we believe to be responsible for such crimes, wh ich we know causes concern in our communities.”

