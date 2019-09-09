Broxtowe man convicted after threatening people with kitchen knife

A 20-year-old man from Broxtowe has been given a suspended prison sentence for carrying an offensive weapon.

Jae Wynter-Merrin, of Withern Road, was convicted at Nottingham Magistrates' Court after being found by officers carrying a kitchen knife in public on April 22.

The man was convicted at Nottingham Crown Court.

MORE: Video forecast reveals what today's weather has in store



A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers were quickly on the scene following reports of a man threatening people and saw the knife being discarded.

"Wynter-Merrin was swiftly detained and the knife was recovered."

The court ordered the knife to be destroyed, a total of £350 to be paid in costs and fines, and 26 weeks of custody, suspended for 18 months, for Wynter-Merrin.

In addition, he must complete 25 hours of rehabilitation.

MORE: Return of Beast from the East: Midlands will be 'worst affected' as freezing vortex of air descends from the Arctic