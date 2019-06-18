Burglar caught within minutes of breaking into Strelley home is jailed

A burglar who was detained by officers within minutes of breaking into a house in Strelley has been jailed for three-and-a-half years.

Andrew Shaw, 40, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary and a charge of handling stolen goods. He appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing yesterday (Monday 17 June 2019).

Andrew Shaw

Shaw broke into a house on Morris Road, while the occupants were asleep upstairs, during the early hours of December 17 2018.

Police were on scene within a couple of minutes. Shaw ran off but was detained by officers following a brief foot pursuit.

He was found to be in possession of a bracelet and had a screwdriver in his jacket. Other stolen items were recovered from the victim's garden.

Officers also recovered a jacket from the scene which had been stolen during a second burglary earlier on December 17 2018, this time at a house on Huxley Close, Bilborough.

The bracelet found in Shaw's possession when he was arrested had been stolen from the house on Huxley Close.

Shaw admitted the burglary on Morris Road and handling stolen goods in relation to the property from Huxley Close.

He was jailed for three years and six months for burglary and received a one-year prison sentence, to be served concurrently, for handling stolen goods.

PC Tim Townsend, of Nottinghamshire Police's City Burglary Team, said: "I’m pleased that Shaw is now behind bars and I hope it sends out the message that we will do everything in our power to catch burglars and bring them to justice.

"Burglary is a priority for Nottinghamshire Police. We now have two burglary teams committed to tackling and reducing burglary in the city and county.

"We won’t tolerate people committing this invasive and upsetting crime and we won’t stop targeting those we believe to be responsible for such crimes, which we know causes concern in our communities."