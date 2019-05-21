Businesses warned after gold worth thousands stolen in distraction burglary in Jacksdale

Businesses are being urged to be vigilant after thousands of pounds worth of gold was stolen during a distraction burglary in Jacksdale.

The burglary happened at a news shop on Main Road in Jacksdale on January 10 at around 2.10pm.

Police would like to speak to this person.

Nottinghamshire Police have now put out an appeal to find three men and four women who visited the village store.

The men and two of the females are believed to have distracted the shopkeeper while the other two women then entered the house, above the shop and stole up to £20,000 worth of Asian gold.

The group then quickly left the store together.

A police spokesman said : "Officers would like to speak to the people pictured in connection with the incident.

Police would like to speak to this person.

"If you have any information please call 101, quoting incident number 851 of 10 January 2019."

Police would like to speak to this person.

Police would like to speak to this person.

Police would like to speak to this person.

Police would like to speak to this person.