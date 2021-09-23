Car crashed into garage of Watnall house
A car crashed into the garage at a Watnall house yesterday afternoon (Wednesday, September 22).
Nottinghamshire Police attended the incident in Trough Road, Watnall, after receiving reports of a car crashing into a garage.
A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “We were called to an incident on Trough Road in Watnall at around 2.30pm on September 22, where a car had crashed into a garage.
"No injuries were reported and a structural engineer attended to make the scene safe. Enquiries are ongoing.”