CCTV appeal after man left with head injuries in Kimberley robbery

Nottinghamshire Police have released CCTV images after a man was injured during a robbery in Kimberley.

The incident happened on March 1 in High Street and saw a 20-year-old man suffer head injuries after an attack by two men.

The police have released CCTV images and a video in relation to the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

A police spokesman said: "Officers would like to speak to these two men about a robbery in Kimberley.

"A 20-year-old man suffered head injuries after being punched by two men in High Street at some time between 7.30pm to 8pm on March 1, 2019.

"A mobile phone and rucksack were stolen in the incident.

Police want to speak to these men.

"If you recognise the men pictured in CCTV, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 872 of March 1, 2019, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."