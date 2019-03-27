Child approached by adult in car on way to South Normanton school

Police who are investigating after a child was approached by adult in car on way to a South Normanton school, say they are satisfied it was "not a criminal matter".
Frederick Gent School has confirmed that one of its pupils reported the incident.
The school on Mansfield Road, South Normanton, said that "appropriate safeguarding actions have been taken".
A concerned parent whose children go to school in the village spoke out online, she said "please tell your kids to be vigilant."
The child was approached yesterday morning.
A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: “We were called to reports of a child being approached by an adult in a car in South Street, South Normanton, this morning at 8.15am.
“Officers have spoken to the child involved and are satisfied this was not a criminal matter.
"The incident was reported in good faith and no further action is being taken.”
A statement from Frederick Gent School to Nottinghamshire Live, the school said: "A student has reported an incident on the way into school this morning. Appropriate safeguarding actions have been taken by the school and the police have been informed."