Crackdown on drugs and violence in ‘full swing’​​​​​​​ across Eastwood

Inspector Simon Riley, Neighbourhood Policing Inspector for the Broxtowe borough, has updated residents on the success of ongoing attempts to crack down on crime within the town.

He wrote in his latest blog: “Our pro-active ‘Operation Hadar’ in Eastwood remains in full swing and is focused firmly on preventing and detecting offences of violence, particularly where knives are involved.

“And the operation has made a big impact as part of our ongoing work to clamp down on drug dealing.

Eastwood town centre. Inset: Inspector Simon Riley.

“During June and July, we executed Misuse of Drugs Act warrants at addresses on Scargill Walk and Nottingham Road.

“From Scargill Walk, we recovered 300 wraps of Class A drugs ready to be dealt.

“Two men and a woman were arrested and subsequently released under investigation in relation to this.

“A total of 40 cannabis plants were seized from the Nottingham Road address, leading to the male occupant of the address being charged with cultivation of cannabis.”

The inspector also reported that burglary numbers in the area fell again during the summer months.

And despite a predicted increase in crime due to the Euros and the easing of lockdown restrictions, the inspector said police have not suffered too much extra pressure.

He said: “I am pleased to report that any negative impact on policing activity as a result of the easing of the restrictions has continued to be minimal.

“But my plea to everyone is to continue to follow all of the advice wherever possible and continue to use masks and sanitiser and socially distance wherever and whenever you feel it is prudent to do so.

“That way, we may have a chance of slowing down the spread of this variant and maintaining the newly re-found freedoms that are so precious to us all.”

In the coming weeks, local beat team officers from Eastwood Police Station will be out and about with hand-held speed guns in the area to crack down on reckless driving.

Inspector Riley added: “If you don’t want a speeding ticket, a fine and/or points on your licence, then stick to the limits.