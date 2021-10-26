Criminals ‘rocked to their core’ during first year of crime crackdown operation in Eastwood, police say

Nottinghamshire Police deployed 11 new Operation Reacher teams in October 2020 – each with a responsibility to proactively target local criminals and build stronger community relationships.

Broxtowe’s team has spent hundreds of hours spent patrolling the streets of Eastwood and Kimberley, making dozens of arrests.

A large number of offenders being brought to justice, while hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of drugs have been seized and prevented from reaching the streets.

The Operation Reacher team raiding a house.

Also, numerous cannabis farms have been dismantled, illegal weapons have been removed from circulation and destroyed and a number of vehicles, either stolen or being driven illegally, have been taken off the roads.

Just a day after it launched, the team recovered a significant quantity of Class A drugs, estimated to have a street value of between £20,000 to £30,000, while executing a warrant at a flat in Nottingham Road, Eastwood.

Another operation saw a total of 40 cannabis plants seized, together with the hydroponic equipment used to grow them, from an Eastwood address and a man was arrested and later charged with production of class B drugs.

In addition the team has completed 77 Police and Criminal Evidence (PACE) searches, 47 magistrates warrants and several dozen stop and searches.

Eastwood town centre.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford said: “When we secured funding for additional Reacher teams across each of our neighbourhood policing areas, we had a very clear vision in mind – to make life as uncomfortable as possible for criminals and to establish stronger, more trusting links with the public.

“I am delighted to say that, 12 months on, we have been successful in achieving both of these objectives.

“We have continued to target those who cause most harm by a relentless focus upon individuals and organised criminals groups who have been rocked to their core by this additional attention.

“And that is exactly what we want – drug dealers and criminals looking over their shoulders and sleeping unsoundly in their beds.