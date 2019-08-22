Crown court for Mansfield boozer who spat in WPC's face

A Mansfield man who spat directly into a female police officer's face has been sent to the crown court for sentencing.

Police were called to the High Street in Mansfield Woodhouse, after reports of a man making a nuisance of himself, and found Martin Neill stumbling about obviously the worse for wear, said prosecutor Daniel Pietryka.

He was arrested after he threw a can of beer over the road at 8.30pm, on August 21.

"He was difficult with officers at the cells and was restrained," Mr Pietryka said. "He spat in the officer's face.

"She had to go to the hospital for various tests and was given a booster for hepatitis as a precaution."

The court heard Neill was last in court in April, and has an "appalling" record for assaulting police officers.

Nicola Thorpe made a bail application and asked if Neill could report to the police station.

"He said he would comply with any conditions the court sees fit to give him," she said.

Neill, 43, of Slant Lane, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted being drunk and disorderly, and assaulting an emergency officer, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

District judge Andrew Meachin said: "Spitting in a police officer's face is despicable.

"You have a dreadful record for these offences. You seem to have a dislike of blue uniforms."

Neil was remanded to custody because of his past record until he appears at Nottingham Crown Court, on September 12.

For more of the latest court cases from Mansfield Magistrates Court, click here.