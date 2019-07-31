Crown court for North Notts assault man

A North Notts man has been charged with assaulting his pregnant partner, a court heard.

Jack Johnson, 20, of New Cross Walk, Sheffield, denied assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Wednesday.

The offences are alleged to have taken place at Sandrock Road, Harworth, on May 22.

He was given bail, on condition he doesn't contact his former partner or go to her address, until October 21 for a trial at Nottingham Crown Court.

