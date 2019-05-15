Cyclist suffers injuries after hit-and-run in Nottinghamshire

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after a vehicle left the scene of a collision with a cyclist.

The incident happened on the B600, Nuthall, at 3.50pm on Monday.

The cyclist, a 68 year-old man, suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: "Officers would like to hear from anyone who saw a gold-coloured jeep-type vehicle leaving the scene of the incident, or who may have recorded dash cam footage in the area at the time.

"Our enquiries are ongoing."

If you have any information regarding this incident call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 600 of 13 May 2019, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.