'Delinquent' throws scooter off bridge and hits Audi on A38 in Derbyshire

A scooter which was thrown from a bridge on A38 has hit an Audi car and "narrowly avoided going through the windscreen".

The incident happened this morning (June 19), at the Ferrers Way overbridge near Derby.

The Audi.

Derbyshire Police have called for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

A spokesman said: "Cheers to the delinquent who just threw a scooter off the Ferrers Way overbridge which hit this Audi.

"Narrowly avoided going through the windscreen. Witness or know who did it? Call 101 using reference 19000315327 of June 18.

"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."