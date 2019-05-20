Derbyshire police to star in new Traffic Cops

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit are set to star in the first episode of the new Traffic Cops, which airs tonight.

Late last year, officers climbed behind the wheel with camera crews, who filmed 24/7 to capture the wide variety of crimes and incidents the unit deals with.

Some of the team.

Tonight’s episode – which airs at 9pm on Channel 5 – showcases some of that action.

And although live pursuits and dramatic arrests feature in tonight’s episode, the series shows that the roads policing unit deals with much more than just traffic.

The rest of the first series is due to air later this summer.