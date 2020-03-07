Detectives investigate robbery at Nuthall pub

Detectives investigating a robbery at a pub in Nuthall overnight are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Shortly before 11.20pm on Friday, police were called to a report that a man had entered the Oldmoor Lodge in Mornington Crescent and made threats to a female member of staff before leaving with a quantity of cash.

The Oldmoor Lodge in Nuthall.

Officers said they responded to the incident within minutes with the help of Nottinghamshire Police’s new drone team – but were unable to locate the suspect nearby.

The man officers are looking to trace is described as white, aged in his late-20s and around 6ft 1in tall.

He is described as wearing a green jacket with a hoody pulled over his face.

It is believed he may have fled in a nearby vehicle.

Detective Sergeant Dave Prest, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Like so many robberies, this incident will no doubt have been a terrifying ordeal for the member of staff who was caught-up in this incident and our enquiries have been ongoing since the time it was first reported.

“I would encourage anyone with any information about the incident – or anyone who believes they saw someone matching the man’s description – to call police as soon as possible.

“Any information could help detectives to identify those responsible.”

Anyone with any information about the crime should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 1043 of March 6, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.