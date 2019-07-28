Do you recognise pair in connection with Eastwood shop thefts?

Nottinghamshire Police have released CCTV images of two people they want to speak to in connection with Eastwood shop thefts.

The images relate to counts of thefts from shops in the town during June and July, and police want to speak to anyone who may recognise the people pictured.

The woman is wanted in connection with a theft from the Boots pharmacy, on Nottingham Road, Eastwood, during Tuesday, July 2.

If you recognise her, call police on 101 quoting reference number 19000342929 of July 2.

The man, pictured, is wanted in connection with the theft of two trees to the value of £75 from Morrisons in Eastwood, on Sunday, June 23.

If you recognise him, or saw anything, please call police on 101 quoting crime reference 19000325346 of June 23.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.