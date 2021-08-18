Dog 'seriously injured' and owner taken to hospital after Rottweiler attack in Langley Mill

Police are appealing for information from anyone who may have witnessed a dog attack in the village at around 1.30pm on Thursday, August 12.

A 32-year-old man was allegedly walking his dog in Anchor Road, part of the Erewash Valley Trail, when he noticed a man with two Rottweilers.

The dogs then apparently came running towards him and their owner shouted for him to pick up his dog.

The Rottweilers are said to have started attacking the victim’s dog and the dog walker was also bitten in the process of trying to separate the animals.

His dog was seriously injured in the incident and required veterinary treatment.

The man was treated at hospital for the bite wound but this is not described as serious, according to officers.

Figures show an average of around 7,693 admissions to NHS hospitals a year for dog-related injuries across the UK.

The Royal College of Surgeons has urged dog lovers to remember that while dogs may be man’s best friend they can, and at times do, bite.

Professor Lees said: “Being bitten by a dog is a traumatic experience.

“If you are bitten by a dog, remember you should always seek medical advice if the bite has broken the skin.”

Anyone who was in the Langley Mill area and saw a man walking with two Rottweilers or who has any information about the attack that would be useful to Derbyshire Police is advised to contact PC Katie Robinson quoting reference 21*453974.

People can report information by sending the force a private message on Facebook, a direct message on Twitter, completing an online contact form on their website or by calling non-emergency contact number 101.