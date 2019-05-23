Drink driver downed whisky before knocking a man over in Sutton

A drink driver who downed three bottles of whisky before knocking a man over in Sutton has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Rokas Ananikovis fled to his home on Walton Street, following the accident on Chatsworth Street, at 2am, on December 18, last year.

Police found blood on the steering wheel of Ananikovis's VW Passat, and he was bleeding from the nose when he was interviewed, said prosecutor Daniel Church.

"He said: "It was me - I was driving with no insurance and I don't have a licence. What are you going to do? Arrest me?"

He later told police he couldn't remember anything about his arrest.

"He said he drank three bottles of whisky the night before," Mr Church said.

"He denied crashing into a pedestrian and said he didn't believe he had driven the car, but said no one else had access to the vehicle."

A test revealed he had 87 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

The court heard the the person he struck in his car was not pressing charges.

Probation officer Lucy Harrison said Ananikovis took full responsibility, but had limited recollection of it.

"He has lived in the country for four years, is very hard-working, and describes no alcohol or drug problems," she said.

Ananikovis, 22, of Walton Street, admitted drink driving, and driving without a licence or insurance, via a Lithuanian interpreter, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

District judge Andrew Meachin said there was no sign he needed a supervision element, so gave him a 12 month community order, with 100 hours of unpaid work.

Ananikovis was banned for 20 months, but was offered a drink-driver rehabilitation course, which will reduce the disqualification by 152 days if he completes it before June 2020.

He was fined £520, with £85 costs and an £85 government surcharge.

