Drink-driver headed down M1 at night – with no lights on

A drink-driver was stopped as she drove home at night along the M1 – without her lights on.

Nottingham Magistrates’ Court heard 49-year-old Lisa Dann was stopped following a tip-off from another motorist on November 14.

Lee Shepherd, prosecuting, said: “Officers had received a report of a car on the M1 at 11.20pm with no lights.

“It was seen driving across three lanes of the motorway with no lights. It left the motorway and was seen deviating from the road and collided with the kerb twice.”

He said the car was stopped on Alfreton Road, Underwood. The driver’s window was open and an officer leaned inside, turning off the engine.

Dann, of Ryemere Close, Eastwood, told the court she was driving home having just learned her partner was unfaithful.

She admitted driving with 89 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the limit is 35mcg.

Dann told the court: “Obviously I can’t excuse my behaviour.

“I had been at my partner’s house, had a drink and found out he had been cheating on me. I got in my car and wanted to go home.”

She was banned from driving for 20 months, but agreed to go on a course highlighting the dangers of drink driving which could reduce her ban 151 days.

She was fined £350 and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £35 government tax.

Sentencing, Susan Pilkington, presiding magistrate, told Dann: “We have listened carefully to all that has been said in making our decision.

“We have given you credit for your guilty plea. It would have nearer £500 without that.

“Driving on the motorway without lights is very serious. It could have been a lot worse. Switch them on.”