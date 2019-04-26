Drink driver shoved cops in Sutton

A trainee plumber tried to shake off police officers after he was stopped for drink-driving in Sutton, a court heard.

Bryn Bull became aggressive on King's Mill Road, when his Honda CRV was pulled over, just after midnight, on March 17.

The court heard he asked for a cigarette and there was pushing and shoving, which ended in him getting handcuffed.

A test revealed he had 86 mcgs in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Bull would face problems with the loss of his licence as he still needs to complete a plumbing qualification, and will struggle to travel to an apprenticeship offered to him in Newark.

"He cooperated at the station," Mr Hogarth added.

Bull, 32, of Linby Avenue, Mansfield, admitted drink driving and resisting arrest, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was banned for 22 months, but 168 days will be deducted from the disqualification if he completes a drink-drive rehabilitation courseJuly 2020.

He was fined £120, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £35 government surcharge.