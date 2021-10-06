Eze, a two-year-old spaniel, was one of a dozen severely dehydrated and distressed puppies found abandoned in the back of a van in March.

The dogs were rushed to a vet, who found they were suffering from the highly contagious parvovirus.

Despite the best efforts of veterinary staff, most of the dogs died, but Eze survived.

Eze has made a full recovery.

He was nursed back to health by the RSPCA and later adopted by Nottinghamshire Police, who had found him in the van in Carlton.

Eze has now been trained to become a wellbeing dog to help officers and staff talk about their mental health.

Inspector Rob Lawton, a dog handler who adopted Eze, said: “Eze was one of about a dozen dogs we found after a tip off from a member of the public.

“Sadly they were all very poorly when we found them.

“There had been an outbreak of the parvovirus and, despite the amazing work of the RSPCA staff, most could not be saved.

“We have other dogs already and I knew we could give the best possible home to him.

“But when he first came to us, he really was in a shocking state and we were unsure whether he would survive.

“He hardly had any hair and had hardly been around people in his short life.

“For us it was really a case of starting from scratch and giving him a life as a puppy he’d just never had.

“Eze is fantastic and really enjoys being at work, he loves everyone and the officers and staff who work alongside him thoroughly enjoy having him around.

“The difference he makes to people’s wellbeing is amazing.”

Eze is cared for by staff but spends his days at the polforce headquarters.

Ella Carpenter, manager of the RSPCA’s Radcliffe Animal Centre, where Eze was nursed back to health, said: “To see Eze today is heart-warming.

“You can see his owners have spent so much time with him.