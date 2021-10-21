Eastwood and Kimberley clubbers warned to be on their guard after reports of revellers spiked with needles

Nottinghamshire Police have teamed up with partner agencies to help tackle and reassure the local community that any reports of spiking are being robustly investigated and taken seriously.

The force has received 44 spiking reports dating from September 4, with 12 of these have alleged spiking by something sharp as opposed to a traditional method of contaminated alcoholic drinks.

The first of these were reported on October 2, 2021.

Police have received several reports of clubbers being spiked with needles in Nottingham

These figures have increased throughout October with the largest number of reports being made last weekend.

Reported offences have taken place on different days at different venues and are not believed to be targeted to one specific city venue.

While the majority of reports being made to officers are from younger women, many of whom are students, there have also been reports of young men being potentially spiked too.

A number of victims reporting being spiked by some sort of injection have reported effects consistent with a substance being administered.

In one case an injury has also been sustained which could be consistent with a needle.

However, there have been no other linked offences committed as a result of anyone being spiked.

A 20-year-old man was arrested as part of a wider investigation into spiking after officers received a report of suspicious activity in Lower Parliament Street in Nottingham on October 16.

He remains on conditional bail and enquiries are continuing.

Nottinghamshire police have held meetings with their partner agencies including, the University of Nottingham, Nottingham Trent University, Nottingham City Council, East Midlands Ambulance Service, Public Health and hospital trusts in order to develop the response to these incidents.

A planned operation with the forces police dogs is also due to take place on this Saturday (October 23) with officers patrolling the city centre streets and engaging with people enjoying a night out.

Operation Guardian is now well established in the city centre and across other parts of Nottinghamshire and is highly successful in tackling drugs and reducing violence which is often associated with drug use and dealing in the night time economy.

Superintendent Kathryn Craner, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “I would like to reassure people we are working incredibly hard to investigate these reports and are placing a lot of resources into these enquiries and also have a dedicated team of detectives working on any reports made to us.

“Nottingham is a wonderful city and a vibrant place to come for a night out and we want people to experience the great night time economy that we have to offer not only to local people but also visitors from other areas.

“I understand that these reports and those from other cities are concerning but want to reassure people that we have been working with our partner agencies and licensed premises throughout the city to help tackle any reports of spiking.

“By taking a multi-agency approach and coming together to work on these reports we are able to use a vast amount of resources.

“As has been said, not only do we have a team dedicated to the investigation of these reports but members of the public can also expect to see many more officers patrolling the city centre during the night time economy.

“This is all designed to ensure that our local venues and people on a night out feel safe.

“On top of the extra officers working in the city this weekend we will also have an Operation Guardian running on Saturday as planned.

“This particular tactic is tried and tested and is all about removing drugs and people in possession of drugs from our city centre.

“It is vital that we investigate any reports as quickly as possible which means being able to secure evidence really quickly.

“This gives us the best chance of being able to progress our investigations.

“One of the really important messages for anybody coming into our city centre is that we need you or your friends to report any incident as soon as possible.

“If you believe you have been spiked, feel you have been spiked, suspect anybody else has been spiked or see any suspicious activity we need you to report that immediately.

“There will be lots of officers in the city centre for you to report any concerns to but also we have trained employees at majority of the venues in the city who you will be able to speak to as well.

“These employees will know what to do and how to get that report to us.

“I cannot overstate the importance of reporting as quickly as possible.”