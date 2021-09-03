Eastwood and Kimberley residents urged to report 'unsafe areas' using new app

The revolutionary new online tool – called StreetSafe – lets members of the public flag areas on a map where they do not feel safe, regardless of whether a crime has taken place.

Data will be used to improve safety and introduce new measures, such as night-time patrols or installing better street lighting in the local community.

The tool has been launched by the Government with support from the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) and will enable members of the public to anonymously drop a pin onto a map and describe factors that cause them concern, including behavioural or environmental reasons why they felt unsafe.

Priti Patel, Home Secretary, discusses crime and policing strategy in Nottinghamshire with Commissioner Caroline Henry at the Home Office.

These could range from a poorly-lit walkway to instances of public harassment and will mean concerns can be raised with police, whether or not a crime has been committed.

The information will be used alongside other key data by policing, in partnership with stakeholders, to deliver improved wellbeing and safety for communities.Changes and improvements could range from installing CCTV and street lighting across a park or common, to introducing night-time patrols led by officers or members of the local community, such as Neighbourhood Watch groups.The pilot, which will run for three months, forms just one part of the Nottinghamshire Police & Crime Commissioner and the Government's whole system approach to tackling violence against women and girls.

Commissioner Caroline Henry said: "I have made it key focus of my term in office to tackle violence against women and girls in Nottinghamshire and make our streets feel safer.

"A huge part of my new Police & Crime Plan will be about how we can best use technology to prevent crime from happening in the first place, and I'm really pleased to see the Government have listened.

"I encourage everyone to use this new online tool and highlight areas of concern. We cannot fix things we don't know about," she said.