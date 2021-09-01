Eastwood man appears in court after alleged incident involving a gun

Louis Clark, aged 32, of Comet Drive, Eastwood, was charged with wounding with intent, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of ammunition in connection with the investigation.

He appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court via video link on Tuesday (August 31) and his case was sent to be heard at Nottingham Crown Court on September 28.

A second man, Scott Langley, aged 43, of Piper Close, Hucknall, has also been charged with actual bodily harm in connection with the incident.

He is set to appear before Mansfield Magistrates' Court on September 16.

Nottinghamshire Police said they were on the scene within minutes of being called to Fox Street in Annesley in the early hours of Sunday morning (August 29), where it is reported that a group were fighting before gunshots were heard.

As they arrived, officers came across a man who had suffered a suspected gunshot injury.

The injured man remains in hospital with wounds that are serious but not believed to be life-altering.

A firearm and bullets were recovered by officers at the scene.

Police arrested three men, including Clark and Langley, and another who has since been released on conditional bail.

Detective Inspector Mark Shaw, who has been leading the investigation for Nottinghamshire Police, said gun incidents are still rare.

He said: “As a force we work hard to respond to and investigate any reports of firearms incidents swiftly and effectively. Incidents relating to guns are thankfully quite rare.”

Assistant chief Constable Rob Griffin is appealing for anyone who may have any further information to come forward.

He added: “I understand that these types of incidents can cause concern for our communities but reports of this nature are thankfully rare and will always be met with a rapid police response.