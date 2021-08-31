Eastwood man due in court after gun incident leaves one in hospital with serious injuries
An Eastwood man is due to appear in court today (Tuesday) charged with firearms offences following an incident in which three were arrested and a man taken to hospital.
Louis Clark, 32, of Comet Drive, Eastwood, was arrested following an incident involving a gun in the Annesley area of Nottinghamshire in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Officers were called to reports of a group allegedly fighting in Fox Street at 12.45am, where shots were heard.
A firearm and bullets were recovered by officers at the scene.
Clark has been charged with wounding with intent, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of ammunition in connection with the investigation.
A second man, Scott Langley, 43, of Piper Close, Hucknall, has also been charged with actual bodily harm in connection with the incident.
A man believed to have been injured in the incident remains in hospital.
His injuries are serious but not believed to be life-altering.
A third person also arrested following the incident has been bailed with conditions.