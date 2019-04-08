Eastwood man jailed for child sex offences

An Eastwood man has been jailed for child sex offences.

Gary Hatton, 58, of Norman Drive, Eastwood, pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual activity with a child and was jailed for five years and four months at Nottingham Crown Court.

Gary Hatton

DC Mark Kimberley of Nottinghamshire Police said: “Hatton’s abuse has had a huge impact on the lives of many people and I wish to pay testament to the bravery of the victim, who found the courage to report what had happened to them.

"I hope that today’s sentencing will help them to start to re-build their life and I am pleased that the court has recognised the seriousness of Hatton’s crimes in their sentence.”