Eastwood MP says streets are safer as hundreds of new police recruited in Nottinghamshire

The latest figures are part of the Conservative Government’s drive to get 20,000 more police officers on the street by 2023, and puts the Government on track to fulfil its manifesto commitment.

Across the 43 police forces, an additional 11,053 officers have been recruited, bringing the total number of police officers in England and Wales to 139,908 – where they are already having an impact in tackling crime and keeping communities safe.

The 11,000 extra officers will support the Conservative Government’s crackdown on crime, which has seen the launch of the Beating Crime Plan and the passing of the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill through the House of Commons.

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson with Nottinghamshire PCC Caroline Henry (left) and Home Secretary Priti Patel

The Beating Crime Plan – aimed at reducing crime, protecting victims, and making the country safer – will see investments in school-based interventions methods, increased tagging to reduce repeat and substance-fuelled offences, and ensures that offenders give back to their communities through unpaid work.

The Police Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill gives the police the resources they need to crack down on crime, including additional powers to tackle disruptive protests,, increased sentences for the most dangerous offenders, and additional protections for women and girls.

Mr Anderson said: “From working with our local police force, I know just how valuable 243 more police officers will be in helping to crack down on crime.

“The 243 additional recruits mean there are now 2,264 police officers in Nottinghamshire, helping to keep neighbourhoods secure and reassuring the law-abiding majority that they are safe.

“These figures show that – once again – the Conservatives are delivering on our manifesto commitments, keeping communities safe and delivering on the people’s priorities”.