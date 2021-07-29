Eastwood property which was 'blight on the community' finally shut down by police

A police officer outside the property on Scargill Walk.

Nottinghamshire Police and Broxtowe Borough Council have worked in partnership to secure the closure order on 5 Scargill Walk, Eastwood, which was a blight on the local community after it was used for illegal drugs activity and anti-social behaviour.

The order was granted at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (July 27).

It will last for three months and prohibits any persons from entering the property including the current occupant.

If an individual breaches the order they would be committing an offence and be liable to imprisonment and/or a fine.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Alison Bryan said: “Today’s positive action is the culmination of a year’s hard work and shows how seriously we treat reports of drug dealing and anti-social behaviour in our communities.

“This sort of criminal behaviour can have a huge detrimental impact on the lives of residents.

“This property was a magnet for criminality so closing it down should make things better for neighbours.

“Working closely with our partners we will do all we can to protect the community from criminal behaviour and disorder and prevent it from adversely affecting the lives of decent, hard-working law-abiding people.

“I hope the action we’ve taken in this instance reassures residents that we will listen to any reports they make to us with a view to taking appropriate and proportionate action against those who are responsible for causing harm.

“We can only take action if incidents are reported to us, so I’d urge people to please let us know about anything that concerns them in their local area.

“By securing this closure order we want to send out a clear message that we will not put up with criminal behaviour and, if you engage in this type of activity, then you can expect your home to be our next target.”

Targeting and disrupting the illegal drug trade in and around Eastwood, along with associated offences of violence and anti-social behaviour, remains a key local policing priority.

Sgt Bryan added: “We know drug supply is a huge concern in the community which is why we’re so committed to tackling the issue and dealing robustly with offenders.

“Drugs blight our communities and we know the significant negative impact they have on people’s lives. Drug dealing is often linked to violence on our streets and the exploitation of vulnerable people.

“Through our dedicated Operation Hadar we have already made a big impact as part of our ongoing work to crack down on drug dealing. Its success has included arrests and seizures, stopping this activity at source and preventing drugs from being sold on the streets.

“We will continue our relentless work to disrupt the activities of those involved and work hard to bring them to justice.

“Community intelligence is vital to helping us rid the streets of drugs. I’d urge anyone with information about drug supply in Eastwood or the wider Broxtowe borough to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101.”