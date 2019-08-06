Eight people arrested in Nottinghamshire as police aim to dismantle County Lines drugs supply

Eight people have today been arrested after police executed four warrants across Nottinghamshire in a bid to dismantle County Lines drugs supply.

The warrants carried out in Newark include properties in Ester Varney Place and Stodman Mews.

It is part of an investigation into County Lines operating from Nottingham and supplying Newark with cocaine and heroin.

Seven people have been arrested for conspiracy to supply Class A and money laundering offences. One person has been arrested for shop theft offences.

Inspector Heather Sutton said: “These warrants are the result of months of investigation that has been under way in Newark and surrounding rural communities.

"We are focusing on disrupting the Newark drugs market, to improve the quality of life for those who live here and reduce acquisitive crime. To those who find themselves in the difficult situation of being a drug user, you should find getting drugs in Newark increasingly difficult.

"You now how a very clear choice, now is your opportunity to choose a better life.

"The investigation will now continue with those who have been arrested and we would like to thank the public who have shared intelligence and information with us. We couldn’t have done this without you."

Seek the support from CGL at www.changegrowlive.org/ 0115 896 0798 / notts@cgl.org.uk.