Elderly residents 'dragged out of beds and tied up' in 'extremely violent' Nottinghamshire robbery

A 29-year-old man has been charged with 'an extremely violent' aggravated robbery in Bassetlaw.

The incident happened in Saracens Lane, Scrooby in the early hours of May 27 2018 where 'elderly occupants were dragged out of their beds and tied up'.

They were then assaulted and cash was stolen.

Glen Stephen Nunns, 29, from Morrell Street, Maltby, has been charged with robbery, theft of motor vehicle, dangerous driving, failing to stop, disqualified driving, no insurance, driving in accordance with a licence and failing to provide a specimen of breath.

The traffic offences were committed in the West Yorkshire area.

Nunns appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court yesterday (Thursday, October 3) and has been remanded in custody.

READ MORE: A38 CLOSED BETWEEN ALFRETON AND M1 AFTER THREE VEHICLE SMASH