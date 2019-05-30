Ex-partner sparked fight on visit to Sutton road

A man who sparked a fight when he went to his ex-partner's Sutton home to collect his property flouted a court order, magistates heard.

Police were called to Ridge Close after reports of a fight, at 9pm, on May 28, where they found Jack Allen, said prosecutor Neil Hollett.

Checks revealed he was subject to a two-year restraining order, made on January 23, following a conviction for battery.

Allen was last in court on May 17, for breaching a community order, made in November 2018, for criminal damage.

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said he had gone there to retrieve his property, but wasn't aware he would breach the order by stepping on to Ridge Close.

Allen, 33, of Oxford Road, Kidlington, Oxfordshire, admitted the breach when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was fined £230, and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £30 government surcharge.

