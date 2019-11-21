Extra funding to tackle knife crime and serious violence across Nottinghamshire

New funding worth up to £350,000 has been promised to help tackle knife crime and serious violence in Eastwood, Kimberley and the rest of Nottinghamshire.

The investment was announced by the county’s police and crime commissioner, Paddy Tipping, at a knife crime symposium that brought together church leaders.

The purpose of the symposium was to empower local communities and voluntary groups to confront the root causes of violence and knife crime, particularly among young people.

Mr Tipping said £250,000 would be made available for grassroots projects aimed at community safety, while a further £100,000 would be invested in Nottinghamshire’s Violence Reduction Unit (VRU).

The commissioner, who chairs the VRU, said: “Every one of us has a responsibility to support young people to become safe and active members of their community, and to help them to achieve their potential.

“It takes the whole community to raise a child, and it is imperative that we intervene early to reduce the risks and prevent further tragedies on our streets.

“We need passion, unity and sustained effort to nurture the next generation of young people and to ensure we put a stop to violence in all its forms, on the street, online and in the home.

“This funding will empower communities to work together and deliver vital intervention now.”

Community groups can apply for a share of the funding between now and the deadline of midday on Friday, December 20. Grants of up to £25,000 are available for projects delivered in the financial year of 2020/2021. To apply, please go to www.nottinghamshire.pcc.police.uk