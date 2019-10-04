Extra medical training for Eastwood police to help save lives

All frontline police officers in Nottinghamshire, including Eastwood and Kimberley, are being given additional medical training to deal with serious injuries.

The training includes advice on how to use tourniquets and how to pack wounds to stop major bleeds.

It is hoped this could help prevent deaths in the vital minutes while paramedics are on their way.

The county’s force has also invested in 300 medical packs that will go in police vehicles to be used by frontline officers.

Insp Anwaar Ahmed said: “Police officers have basic medical training as part of their professional skills, but this training builds on that and gives them the extra knowledge and access to equipment that could really make the difference if they attend incidents where someone is seriously hurt.

“The quicker first aid can be given to people in these situations, the better their chance of survival.”

The training is being rolled out over the next few months for hundreds of officers by the East Midlands Major Trauma Centre at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

Insp Ahmed added: “The centre is providing the training for free, which is a fantastic statement about how we can work together to achieve a common goal to keep people safe.”

The initiative has been welcomed by the county’s police and crime commissioner, Paddy Tipping, who said: “Police are often the first emergency service to arrive at the scene of an incident.

“These packs will enable them to act swiftly in those vital early minutes after a catastrophic injury and give victims the best possible chance of survival before paramedics arrive. It is an excellent investment designed to save lives.”

The training sessions are being delivered by Adam Brooks, the clinical director of the trauma centre, and his team.

Adam said: “We welcome the partnership with Nottinghamshire Police which sets an example of how organisations can work together for the welfare of others.

“The training given will empower frontline officers to use lifesaving skills to help seriously injured people and prevent unnecessary injury or loss of life.”

The equipment for the training is being paid for by funding from the government’s programme to tackle violent crime.