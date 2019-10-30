Female bouncer attacked woman in Mansfield on works do

A female pub bouncer "went into work mode" during a drunken staff night out in Mansfield when she attacked a woman, a court heard.

CCTV recorded Elizabeth Ridge grabbing the woman by the throat and pulling her to the ground in a headlock, in the smoking area of the Stag and Pheasant pub.

A glass collector and another customer tried to separate the women in the fracas which broke out at 10pm, on August 4.

In police interview, Ridge, who works at the Widow Frost pub, initially said she acted in self-defence, but was later shown CCTV of the incident.

"She said she wouldn't normally do that and it upset her to see what she had done," said prosecutor Donna Fawcett.

Probation officer Raqia Bano said: "They were all out on a staff day out from the Widow Frost pub.

"She was told she had offended the manager of the Market pub, and she claimed the victim became very aggressive.

"She went into work mode and put her in a headlock. She says it was totally stupid and knows she should have walked away from the situation.

"She says it will never happen again and wants to apologise to the victim."

Ridge described her role as "front of house customer service, making sure the place is secure, meeting and greeting."

The court heard she was previously cautioned for assault, before receiving her SIA (Security Industry Authority) badge.

Ridge, 45, of Greenway, Forest Town, admitted the assault when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Monday, and sentencing was adjourned to Wednesday for reports.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe said: "It seems to me the public have a right to expect not to be confronted with drunken violence because this is what this is."

She received a 12 month community order, with 20 rehabilitation days.

She was fined £50, and ordered to pay £85 costs, a £90 government surcharge, and compensation of £100.

