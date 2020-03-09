Flowers and teddies left outside home following death of one-year-old child in Mansfield

Floral tributes and teddies have been left outside a house in Mansfield at the centre of the death of a one year old child over the weekend.

The tributes were left outside the house in Wharmby Avenue, Mansfield following the death of a 20-month old child.

Flowers and teddies have been left at the scene.

A 25-year-old woman was due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court earlier today after being charged with neglect.

She was charged after the child was taken to hospital from the house on Friday, March 6 and later died.

Nottinghamshire Police said officers were called to the house because of ‘concerns for the welfare’ of the child.

Katie Crowder, of Wharmby Avenue, Mansfield, was remanded in police custody all weekend.

Police have been at the property all weekend.

Nottinghamshire Police said: “The child’s death continues to be treated as unexplained at this stage, with a post-mortem due to take place in order to establish the cause of the child’s death.

“Formal identification of the child has not yet taken place.”

A police cordon was in place in Wharmby Avenue over the weekend while enquiries were carried out at the house where the child was found.

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Routledge, who is leading the investigation, said: “Any death of a child is a tragic incident and I understand the concern this will cause within the local community.

A number of tributes have been left at the address in Wharmby Avenue.

“However, I would like to offer some reassurance that there is no threat to the wider public and that an extensive police investigation is now underway to understand the circumstance surrounding this tragic case.”