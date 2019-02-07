Former Nottinghamshire police officer sent 'sexual messages' to junior colleagues

A former Nottinghamshire police officer has been found guilty of gross misconduct after sending junior colleagues 'sexual' messages.

The former sergeant, who resigned from the force, was found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour by 'abusing his authority for a sexual purpose' in sending junior colleagues 'inappropriate and sexualised communications and imagery'.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford, who chaired the Special Case Hearing at Force Headquarters on Tuesday (February 5), concluded that the actions of the former officer amounted to gross misconduct and determined that had the officer still been serving, he would have been dismissed from the service.

He said: "I demand and regularly observe the highest standards of conduct from supervisors and will always seek to dispense with the services of any individual who abuses their position of authority for sexual gain. The supervisor in this case conducted himself in a way which undermined the service; he discreditably failed those he should have respected and cared for.

"He instead sent them sexually inappropriate messages, images and behaved in a thoroughly unacceptable manner towards his colleagues on a number of occasions over a period of time. Such behaviour will not be tolerated in policing."

The individual will be now placed on the College of Policing’s barred list.